Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $6.11 on Thursday, reaching $269.23. 20,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.95 and its 200-day moving average is $282.90. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.