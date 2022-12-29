Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 423,205 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,205 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $173,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,762,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,633,826.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 424,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 424,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.56. 835,249 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83.

