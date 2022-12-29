Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 193 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 491.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 168,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.91. 29,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,091. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

