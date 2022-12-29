Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $104.61 Million Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 49.64% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $104,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 131,767 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 373.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 69,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 57,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

