Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $19.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,595 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,941. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.