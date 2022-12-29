Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 8,605 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,573. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

