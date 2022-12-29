Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Down 44.4% in December

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Rooshine Price Performance
Rooshine stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Rooshine has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
About Rooshine
