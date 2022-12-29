Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Down 44.4% in December

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Rooshine Price Performance

Rooshine stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Rooshine has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

