Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $426.18 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

