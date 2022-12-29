Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 3,166 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $173.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.24. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

