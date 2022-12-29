Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock opened at $220.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

