Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

