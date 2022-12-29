Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 9,029 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 50,729 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 36,314 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $224.39 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $179.80 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.