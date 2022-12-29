Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,375 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

HLT stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

