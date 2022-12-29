Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,048 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29.

