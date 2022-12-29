Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VXF opened at $129.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $185.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

