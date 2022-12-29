Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

BN opened at €49.84 ($53.02) on Monday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($76.73). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.07.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

