RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $16,651.47 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $16,651.47 or 1.00061253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $56.96 million and $22,543.89 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00400996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021085 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.27 or 0.00878960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00590049 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00254104 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,420 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,418.74977872 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,589.65820648 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,791.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

