Saitama Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $47.56 million and $1.40 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018983 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00226887 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00106925 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,333,103.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

