SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.57 million and $15,757.65 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00036654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00226776 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03197952 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,379.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.