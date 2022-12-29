San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.28

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.28 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.37). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 7,512 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £139.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

