Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lifted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668,682. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

