Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 492,038.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,134 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

