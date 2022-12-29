Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.78. 7,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.