Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 8,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.