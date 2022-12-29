Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Science Applications International worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Science Applications International by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.90.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %

SAIC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.63. 545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,919. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.