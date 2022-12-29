Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAC opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

