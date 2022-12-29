Scott & Selber Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica comprises 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 186,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,215 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 36.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

