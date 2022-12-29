scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the November 30th total of 475,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $2,300,485.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $380,300.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $2,300,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $380,300.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1,946.9% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCPH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 242,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

