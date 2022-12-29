Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Secom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 96,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,545. Secom has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

