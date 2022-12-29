Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Secom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 96,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,545. Secom has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.35.
Secom Company Profile
