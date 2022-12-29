Seele-N Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $42.34 million and $547,206.45 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00036219 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00226533 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0017557 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $495,770.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

