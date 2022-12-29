Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIGIP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $27.36.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGIP)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.