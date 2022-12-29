Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFRW) Short Interest Up 68.8% in December

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sema4 Trading Up 50.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFRW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,550. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.

