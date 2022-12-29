Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.91. 29,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 83,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Semantix from $10.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Semantix Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27.
About Semantix
Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semantix (STIX)
