Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 48099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,943,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 439,996 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 344,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 315,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

