Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Senstar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 876,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.