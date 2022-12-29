ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lifted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $376.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 379.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $663.17.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

