SFX Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of SFX Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. SFX Entertainment shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 161,900 shares.
SFX Entertainment Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
SFX Entertainment Company Profile
SFX Entertainment, Inc is engaged in creating the global platform for Electronic Music Culture. The Company is a producer of live events and digital entertainment content focused on electronic music culture (EMC) and other festivals. The Company focuses on providing electronic music fans with live experiences, music discovery, media and digital connectivity.
