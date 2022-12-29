Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.50

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Trading Up 4.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
