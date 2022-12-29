Shentu (CTK) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $62.18 million and $1.55 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,799,303 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

