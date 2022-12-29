Shentu Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Shentu has a market cap of $62.16 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,800,798 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

