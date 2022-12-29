Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Declines By 59.6%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

3DX Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DDDX stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 48,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

3DX Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.