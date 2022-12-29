Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Declines By 59.6%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
3DX Industries Stock Performance
Shares of DDDX stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 48,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
3DX Industries Company Profile
