Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Increases By 322.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.40. 15,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,370. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

