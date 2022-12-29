Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Grows By 125.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
