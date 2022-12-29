Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Grows By 125.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 18.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.