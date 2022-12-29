Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Drops By 88.6%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of CGEMY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.78. 27,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,609. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($244.68) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.