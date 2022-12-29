Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Increases By 168.8%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the November 30th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.8 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

Shares of Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Featured Stories

