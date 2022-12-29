Short Interest in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Expands By 100.0%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

Shares of CYYHF stock remained flat at $0.68 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,317. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

