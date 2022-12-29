Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Declines By 49.0%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the November 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Realities stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.86. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Creative Realities had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

