Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Grows By 171.8%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 452.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 40,210 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $726,000.

