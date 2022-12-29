Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Drops By 86.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,584. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.28.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

