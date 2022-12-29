Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 143.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the November 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTRI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 133,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

